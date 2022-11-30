TidalWave Music Festival returning to Atlantic City with Aldean, Rhett, Brooks & Dunn

The music festival will be held Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The three-day TidalWave Music Festival is returning to the Atlantic City beach for the second summer.

Country singers Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and Thomas Rhett are headlining the 2023 summer event.

Other main stage acts include Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Randy Houser, Corey Kent, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Lily Rose, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hailey Whitters and DeeJay Silver.

Thousands of people attended last year's concert, which provided a boost to Jersey Shore businesses.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at tidalwavefest.com.