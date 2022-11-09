  • Watch Now

North Philadelphia rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 12:37PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia rapper was arrested and charged Tuesday for bringing a loaded gun to the airport.

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner, Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint.

Whack is licensed to carry.

Whack is a rap artist who got her start in North Philadelphia. Now, her videos have millions of views online.

Action News profiled Whack in Feb. 2020 when she surprised five Philadelphia schools with donations for music programs.

Action News is waiting for additional details on her arrest.

