Montgomery Co. business owner honors British heritage at Tilly Mint's Tea Room

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Trish Stubbs may be American born, but she's British at heart.
"I'm the first American in my family. My entire family is from Liverpool," she said. "There was always tea on at our house."
Her British heritage led her to open Tilly Mint's Tea Room in 2007 in Souderton, Montgomery County. Here, you might feel like you've traveled across the pond.
"We do a full British tea and we also do a light tea," said Stubbs.
Both come with a three-tiered tray that includes tea sandwiches, scones and dessert.
"I make everything that comes out into the dining room," said Stubbs. "I love the creativity part of it."
She says she came up with the idea for their signature sandwich with herb cream cheese that is made to look like a ladybug.
"She's on every plate that goes out," said Stubbs.
And there are more than fifty teas on the menu, including green teas, white teas, oolongs and traditional black teas. She says their most popular tea is the French caramel crme brulée.
You can even take a little piece of England home with you from the St. James Gift Shop, which is named for Stubbs' husband.
"Because I thought he was a saint for putting up with me to do this," she said.
At the gift shop, loose teas and tea sacks are available for purchase, along with an assortment of China.
Stubbs says the name of her tea room is a tribute to her late parents, who took her on many wonderful trips to England.
"Tilly Mint is a term of endearment in Liverpool for little girls," explained Stubbs. "My mom just always naturally called me Tilly Mint when I was a kid."
And now, Stubbs' daughter, Jenny, works there too.
"I'm so proud of my British heritage. I want you to feel special when you come here," said Stubbs.
She says when people come to her tea room she hopes they can relax, have a cup of tea and "just enjoy each other's company."
For more information, visit: https://tillymints.com/
