1 killed in explosion at Harrison Twp., New Jersey welding business

HARRISON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- First responders are on the scene of a deadly explosion at a welding business in Harrison Township, New Jersey.Police said the blast happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Timberlake Welding Services on Swedesboro and Tomlin Station roads.One person was killed in the blast, officials said.Officials at the scene said there is no danger to the public, but everyone is asked to avoid the area if possible.Investigators have not yet said what caused the blast.