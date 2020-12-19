NJ businesswoman turns property into old-fashioned Christmas village

Hazel Dilsaver owns a block of land that hosts her own "Farm House Design" and "Farm House Table" as well as businesses owned by her family and friends. While she is open year-round, the Christmas season is particularly special to her.
"It's the birth of Jesus Christ," she said. "When he put me here in Mullica Hill, it wasn't just to sell candles. But it's to reach out to my community and not only say that he loves you but I love you, too."
Dilsaver transformed her property into an old-fashioned Christmas village rife with music, s'mores, and home decor. She invited the community to purchase tickets to take socially-distanced pictures with Santa Claus. A portion of those proceeds have helped Dilsaver give back to those in need this holiday season.
"December is for the children," she said. "Whether it be two truckloads of toys we delivered, 20 turkey dinners, we fed 53 families through donations and help."
After surviving 20 years of a successful business, including expanding during a global pandemic, Dilsaver says giving back is a priority.
"If you need anything, you can't make Christmas happen for your kids, give me a call at Farm House," she said. "I'd love to help you and nobody needs to know about it."
The old-fashioned Christmas shopping village returns tomorrow. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Dilsaver's business is just paces away from the historic Harrison Township Christmas Tree, believed to be the tallest living tree in New Jersey. It has been lit since April as a symbol of hope during the pandemic.