Learn how oceanic waste becomes stylish glasses!

DREXEL HILL, Pa. -- Steve Cohn has been an optometrist for the better part of 35 years. Yet, it still surprised him to learn about this new type of eyewear.These glasses are upcycled from waste gathered in the ocean.It's an ongoing effort by Sea2See, a small company that collaborates with thousands of fishermen on the ports of Spain. They harvest about 500kg of marine plastic waste per day and convert it into optical fashion. The most common waste collected is abandoned fish nets.The European trend has expanded into other parts of the world thanks to optometrists like Steve Cohn of Advanced Vision in Drexel Hill. He traveled to Barcelona to witness the process first-hand. Now, he is one of the few vendors in the country that sells and advocates for these recycled frames.The next closest place you can pick up a pair is at Ellis Family Eyecare in Little Egg Harbor Township, or one of three locations in New York. They come as regular frames or sunglasses with an optional prescription added!Cohn is impressed with their quality and subsequent popularity. He hopes to continue being an ambassador for a growing trend of environmental business collaborations. Hopefully, these eyeglasses will provide a clear vision to how we can better co-exist with our environment.