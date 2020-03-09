community journalist

Learn how oceanic waste becomes stylish glasses!

DREXEL HILL, Pa. -- Steve Cohn has been an optometrist for the better part of 35 years. Yet, it still surprised him to learn about this new type of eyewear.

These glasses are upcycled from waste gathered in the ocean.

It's an ongoing effort by Sea2See, a small company that collaborates with thousands of fishermen on the ports of Spain. They harvest about 500kg of marine plastic waste per day and convert it into optical fashion. The most common waste collected is abandoned fish nets.

The European trend has expanded into other parts of the world thanks to optometrists like Steve Cohn of Advanced Vision in Drexel Hill. He traveled to Barcelona to witness the process first-hand. Now, he is one of the few vendors in the country that sells and advocates for these recycled frames.

The next closest place you can pick up a pair is at Ellis Family Eyecare in Little Egg Harbor Township, or one of three locations in New York. They come as regular frames or sunglasses with an optional prescription added!

Cohn is impressed with their quality and subsequent popularity. He hopes to continue being an ambassador for a growing trend of environmental business collaborations. Hopefully, these eyeglasses will provide a clear vision to how we can better co-exist with our environment.

Learn more about the organization that is "Saving the Ocean in Style" here!

RELATED: Learn how a plastic wrapper becomes a beautiful picnic table

EMBED More News Videos

Two local businesses are teaming up to turn trash into treasure. Community Journalist Matteo shows us how.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentearth daycommunity journalistoceansinstagram storiesocean conservation
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News