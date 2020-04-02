community journalist

Streamkeepers program turns citizens into superheroes for clean drinking water

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. -- You don't have to be an environmental scientist to help keep drinking water clean for the community. In fact, this program makes it easier than ever.

Volunteers are taking the reins of local creeks as "Streamkeepers." One day of training can teach you to test water temperatures, water quality, and identify the critters that live there.

The program is a partnership between the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust (PERT) and the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, Inc (TTF). They have also teamed up with the Izaak Walton League of America to help "Save Our Streams."

However, PERT recently discovered toxic salt levels in Pennypack Creek, which is a tributary to the Delaware River, and drinking water supply for many millions in southeast PA and NJ.

Streamkeepers help discover these issues that would otherwise go unnoticed. PERT tells us they found 470+ gallons of diesel in the creek and were able to carry out necessary remediation with the help of the Department of Environmental Protection. Also, volunteers on the Wissahickon Trails identified a large fish kill and were able to track the offending pollution at the source.

Anyone can be a superhero for clean drinking water. Children and adults alike are invited to the training session, which will now take place later this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

To learn more, visit their site.
