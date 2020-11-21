community journalist

Father-daughter Scout team collects donations for holiday food drive

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Chris Menna has been giving back to his South Philadelphia neighborhood since 1980.

"I've been here continuously since I was a Boy Scout," he said. "And I wanted to give back."

Menna raised a daughter, Emilia, who shared his love for the outdoors, adventuring, and helping the community. She is now a part of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 147, which is led by her father.

"Being able to do the food drive, when you see how many things you've collected, it's like, amazing," she said. "And I love coming to do this every year."

Troop 147 has spent almost 20 years giving to the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive for Philabundance. It is the oldest BSA Troop in South Philadelphia, dating back to 1915. This year, however, posed a unique challenge.

Despite social distancing and other complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the troop was still able to collect more than 2,000 canned goods today. And they are just one among many troops in the city working hard to feed those in need.

"You don't know who you help, but you know you're helping somebody," said Angelina Sims, another scout with Troop 147.

Chris Menna hopes that their continued efforts will encourage others to join the Boy Scouts of America.

"There still is a need for traditional youth groups that help turn people into responsible young adults," he said. "It's something that maybe isn't emphasized enough these days as it was in the past."

Chris' daughter hopes to pioneer the future of their troop.

"I try to recruit more girls and keep the legacy going," Emilia said.

Their troop usually walks the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade route to collect more cans from spectators. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 parade will no longer have its famed in-person component.

The parade celebrated its 100th installment last year. However, this year marks a whole century since the first historic city celebration in 1920. Despite the setback, the show must go on. 6abc is planning a day of special programming to enjoy on Thursday, November 26.

To learn more about the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive and how you can still donate, click here.

RELATED: 'It saved my life': Helping the homeless have a happy Thanksgiving

EMBED More News Videos

"I didn't know which way to turn, but God brought me to Sunday Breakfast and I've been blessed ever since."




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistboy scouts of americaphilabundanceinstagram storiesboy scoutsfeel good6abc holiday food drive
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
'It saved my life': Helping the homeless have a happy Thanksgiving
Get a virtual personalized message from Santa
Crossfit workout pays tribute to fallen Long Island veteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly residents being asked to test one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Temple game delayed after player shows COVID-19 symptoms
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after Grays Ferry fire
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Now in effect: What you need to know about Philly's new COVID restrictions
First night of new COVID restrictions in Philadelphia
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
Show More
Pennsylvania reports 6,778 more COVID-19 cases
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Biden transition making fundraising push as Trump administration blocks funding
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
More TOP STORIES News