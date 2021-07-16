We've got lots of fun things to do on FYI Philly

Franklin Square opens summer beer garden as part of Summer Splash
The city's newest beer garden is in one of its oldest public spaces, one of William Penn's original five squares.
The new beer and cocktail garden is open evenings Thursday through Saturday, featuring a range of local beers along with Yards hard seltzer and specialty summer cocktails.
Square Burger is serving up burgers and shakes. Plus, there's a special beer garden menu that includes everything from calamari to arancini to charcuterie platters.
The open-air tent that houses the new beer and cocktail garden was erected to host pandemic- safe weddings in the square, this spring and summer. But the folks from Historic Philadelphia, Inc wanted to open it to the public in July and August, as part of the 15th annual Franklin Square Summer Splash program.
There are free yoga classes every Wednesday evening, followed by free dance lessons.
The fountain dances to choreographed life every half hour starting at noon daily.
There are live DJs on Thursdays and live acoustic musicians on Saturdays.
There's also daytime programming for the kids with Once Upon a Nation storytellers on weekends and story time in both Mandarin and English to collaborate with the park's neighbors in Chinatown.
"The idea is that we want people to come out and enjoy Franklin Square. This is one of our city's treasures," says Cari Feiler Bender, spokesperson for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.
Franklin Square Summer Splash | Website
200 N 6th Street (6th & Race Streets), Philadelphia, PA 19106
Franklin Square Beer Garden by Cescaphe
Thursdays - Saturdays, 5 - 10 pm, through August 28th
Summer Splash Wednesdays
Through August 25
Yoga in the Square, 5:30 - 6:30 pm (also 11am on Sundays)
Bring a yoga mat and join the instructor for a guided journey to wellness. Register in advance. Look for the yoga flag upon arrival. FREE.
Free Dance Lessons, 6:30 - 7:15 pm - Grab those dancing shoes as Concierge Ball Room presents free dance lessons with a different genre each week.
July 14: Swing Dance
July 21: Hip Hop
July 28: Tango
August 4: Jazz
August 11: Salsa
August 18: House Dance
August 25: Hustle
Summer Splash Thursdays,
Through August 26, Live DJ, 5 - 9:30 pm
Philly DJ Robert Drake (WXPN) spins some popular tunes, with rotating genres each week.
Summer Splash Fridays and Saturdays
Through August 28, Live Music, 5 - 9:30 pm - A variety of local acoustic artists entertain guests.
Franklin Square Fountain Show
DAILY performances every 30 minutes from 12 p.m. until closing.
Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches
Through September 6 (also Sept 5 & 6), Fridays & Saturdays: 11 am - 4 pm
Love Park home for new pop-up restaurant The Lawn at Loveluck
Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran have turned Love Park into a dining destination. The Lawn at Loveluck is a garden setting in the park. Marcie has created a menu of comfort foods she is serving out of the The Lawn's food truck. Loveluck is the name of the new restaurant Marcie and Val plan to open in the near future in what used to be the "flying saucer" building that housed the Philadelphia Visitor Center. That project remains in progress, and in the meantime they have created a dine and drinks destination at the park that includes yard games and the iconic LOVE sculpture.
The Lawn at Loveluck | Facebook | Instagram
1599 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA
Inside the Asian Market at FDR Park, Germantown Farmer's Market and Cherry Street Pier
We rounded up 3 city markets each providing unique products.
A small section of FDR Park in South Philadelphia turns into a specialty Asian market every weekend. The market has been a safe space for families from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. It's part village, part market where you can find authentic cuisine, ingredients, clothing and even toys for the kids. The market started three decades ago with about 10 families gathering each week and has grown to include more than 75 vendors.
Germantown Farmer's Market was closed in 2020 for the pandemic but they have returned this season taking over Market Square in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. With a dozen vendors rotating each week the market has become a grocery access point for local residents. Market manager Jasmine Thompson hopes to highlight BIPOC vendors at the market to create opportunity for those interested in the food business.
Cherry Street Pier is home to 14 artist's studios. It also houses markets, recitals, concerts and wide array of events. The first Friday and third Sunday of the month it is home to an artisan market featuring local makers. The Sisterly Love Food Fair is a monthly guest. It also houses art exhibits like the recent Fleisher Art Memorial exhibition of student and youth work. The Garden Restaurant at Cherry Street Pier provides dramatic views of the Ben Franklin Bridge and Delaware River while you dine. French Toast Bites offer casual fare as you walk the Pier.
Vendor's Association of FDR Park | Facebook
1500 Pattison Avenue & South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Saturdays & Sundays
Germantown Farmer's Market | Facebook | Instagram
Germantown Avenue & School House Lane Philadelphia, PA 19144
Saturday's 12-4
Cherry Street Pier | Facebook | Instagram
121 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Artisan Market First Friday and Third Sunday of the month
Other events available on website
Localish Presents: Lucky Snake Arcade
The Lucky Snake Arcade at the Showboat is New Jersey's largest arcade with over 100,000 square feet of arcade games. There are class games from the 80s, modern games, 3D virtual reality games, a Esports gaming lounge as well as the largest pac-man machine.
In addition to the arcade, there's a Sports Bar flanked with over 100 screens, that show sports from around the world.
801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 487-4652
Boutique Spa opens in Northern Liberties as a result of pandemic
Taralyn Freda has been an aesthetician for 6 years, but when the pandemic hit, she decided to go from employee to the owner of her own spot in Northern Liberties-opening a business built on face-to-face interaction at a time when society was being told to socially distance.
"It was definitely a little scary," Taralyn says. "Some people thought we were crazy, but something inside told me it was the right thing to do."
She found her courage in lockdown after getting laid off from the high end spa where she'd been working. She did some self-reflection and decided she wanted to create something different in the self-care marketplace, what she calls a wellness Med Spa, offering spa products and services like facials and massages but also advanced medical treatments like lasers and injectables.
She recruited some of her laid off colleagues to come work with her and opened last August with the mission of helping clients feel radiant inside and out.
And business, Taralyn says, has been great. "Our plans are right now to expand a little; we need to grow."
In facing her fears and following her dream, she hopes to be an inspiration to other would be entrepreneurs, "I do feel it's important that more women take a chance in life and do something on their own," Taralyn says.
Nirvana Health & Beauty | Website | Facebook | Instagram
1100 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
(267) 764 - 2835 | info@nirvanahealthandbeauty.com
