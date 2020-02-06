Philadelphia's historic WWI ship celebrates 125th anniversary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5615786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Using power from the past, these captains parade along the lake on their steamboats. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Floating on the Delaware River is the stalwart Cruiser Olympia. One of the few World War I ships that remain in the country, she is now a hallmark tourist attraction of Penn's Landing.Today, visitors celebrated her 125th commissioning anniversary.The ship has called Philadelphia her home for nearly a century. Commissioned in 1895, she became the physical embodiment of American foreign policy for multiple presidential administrations. She served as the flagship during the Battle of Manila Bay on May 1, 1898 and notably carried the body of the Unknown Soldier of WWI from France to Arlington National Cemetery in 1921. Shortly after, she was docked in Philadelphia and became a museum ship in 1957.Generations of Philadelphia families have journeyed the narrow hallways of Cruiser Olympia, learning about her scientific and cultural history. Today marks the start of Independence Seaport Museum's spring-long celebration of the ship which will culminate in May.