South Philadelphia Tony Luke's changing its name amid family legal fight

The attorney representing Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and his son Nick Lucidonio tells Action News they're changing the name under a court settlement with another family member.
What’s in a name?— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) July 12, 2022
In wit we’ll soon call, Tony & Nick’s. @6abc pic.twitter.com/2n6D3aCfWg
Both men pleaded guilty to tax fraud in May. Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and Nick Lucidonio admitted to hiding more than $8 million from the IRS from 2006 to 2016.
"I saw that driving around the corner, I'm like, 'Where's the rest of Luke's?" said Mary Beth Diamond, who waited in traffic for 45 minutes to get a cheesesteak.
They're dropping Luke's and changing the name to "Tony and Nick's" as part of a court settlement within their own family.
Anthony Lucidonio Junior - known as Tony Luke Junior --- separated from his dad and brother and began his own business. He runs Tony Luke's franchises and a mail-order business.
He wasn't connected in any way to the federal tax charges, and makes it clear on his website -- the restaurant on Oregon Avenue is not affiliated with their brand.
Daniel Kearny, who runs a lottery stand next door, says customers have been talking about the change.
"Bits and pieces from my customers, they talk South Philly," said Kearney.
Tony and Nick's lawyer says the father and son's business will continue on while selling quality products just with a new name.
"I've been here 14 years and I've seen a lot going on. I don't think it'll change anything. They're a great family very nice to me and the community," said Kearney.
The changes to their branding must be made by July 25.
Tony & Nick's new branding will be their names and faces.
Action News reached out to Tony Luke Jr. for a comment but never heard back.