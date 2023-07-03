Series of severe storms, tornadoes touch down in parts of Pennsylvania

A series of storms rolled through the Delaware Valley region on Sunday, which caused tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm watches to be set by the National Weather Service.

In central Pennsylvania, two tornadoes were confirmed in the region.

A series of storms rolled through the Delaware Valley region on Sunday, which caused tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm watches to be set by the National Weather Service.

One viewer sent Action News a video of a funnel cloud as it was forming just south of Reading.

It happened as the tornado warnings were in effect in the area.

The viewer, Den Leppold, said it sounded just like a twister you would hear in the movies.

In central Pennsylvania, two tornadoes were confirmed in the region.

One took place in Lewisburg, Union County, where tin roofs were sheered off buildings.

A second one was reported in Exchange, Montour County.

So far, there is no word yet about any damage caused by the second twister.

Officials with the National Weather Service will determine the strength of the tornadoes at a later time.