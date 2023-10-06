Fatal shooting may have stemmed from dispute between tow truck companies; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify several people who were apparently involved in a Southwest Philadelphia homicide.

A 25-year-old man was killed on September 23 at 52nd Street and Chester Avenue.

Investigators say the shooting may have been the result of an argument between two tow truck companies responding to a car accident.

Police released surveillance video showing the three suspects on Friday.

We know the shots were fired by a gunman who was the passenger in a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was male, and a woman was in the front seat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

