hispanic heritage

6abc's Philly Proud Latino Town Hall

EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: 6abc's State of the Latino Community Town Hall

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is Philly Proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2021!

The station awarded three individuals/organizations for their great work serving the Latino community in the Delaware Valley.

Those awardees include:

Helen Ubinas - Award-winning Columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer /Inquier.com
Nicole Marquis - Founder of Hip City Veg and organizer of 'Save Philly Restaurants' helping local business owners navigate the pandemic.
Unidos Contra Covid - A group of Hispanic Doctors helping to vaccinate Latinos in underserved communities with Dr. Jose Torradas and Dr. Melissa Pluguez.

Anchor Walter Perez Interviews these honorees on our 2021 Philly Proud State of the Latino Community Town Hall streaming now on our CTV apps and 6abc.com.
The 2nd half of the show is a roundtable of community leaders of all ages discussing pertinent issues facing the Latino community including Latino vs. LatinX, crime in the barrio, policing, political leanings and Spanish regional dialects.

PANEL:
Angel Ortiz - Former Phila. City Councilman at large
Jennifer Rodriguez - President, Phila. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Adonis Banegas - Executive Director - Concilio
Maridarlyn Gonzalez - Phila. Community Affairs Chair, LULAC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstown hall meetinghispanic heritage
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
Cuba Libre celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
On The Red Carpet Presents Latino Storytellers Spotlight on LALIFF
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in 2 slayings at Jersey Shore says she's being framed
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets in sandwich
16-year-old shot during vigil for another teen shooting victim: Police
Southwest canceled thousands of weekend flights, disruption continues
Ga. officer killed on first day outside police department, arrest made
Dr. Fauci on trick-or-treat this year: "Enjoy it"
Bicyclist thrown 50 feet in South Philly hit-and-run
Show More
McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You' meals to teachers
Columbus covering remains as Philly celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Week 5: Eagles come back to beat Panthers 21-18
Civil rights activist's legacy lives at West Philadelphia church
More TOP STORIES News