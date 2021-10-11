6abc's Philly Proud Latino Town Hall

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is Philly Proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2021!The station awarded three individuals/organizations for their great work serving the Latino community in the Delaware Valley.Those awardees include:- Award-winning Columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer /Inquier.com- Founder of Hip City Veg and organizer of 'Save Philly Restaurants' helping local business owners navigate the pandemic.- A group of Hispanic Doctors helping to vaccinate Latinos in underserved communities with Dr. Jose Torradas and Dr. Melissa Pluguez.Anchor Walter Perez Interviews these honorees on our 2021 Philly Proud State of the Latino Community Town Hall streaming now on our CTV apps and 6abc.com.The 2nd half of the show is a roundtable of community leaders of all ages discussing pertinent issues facing the Latino community including Latino vs. LatinX, crime in the barrio, policing, political leanings and Spanish regional dialects.PANEL:- Former Phila. City Councilman at large- President, Phila. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce- Executive Director - Concilio- Phila. Community Affairs Chair, LULAC