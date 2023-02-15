Crews battle townhouse fire in New Castle, Delaware

WATCH LIVE

6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Firefighters in New Castle, Delaware battled a quick but destructive townhouse fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire began at 12:19 p.m. on the 1100 block of Old Forge Road.

Crews had to rescue one person who was trapped by the flames, and another adult and a child were able to get out on their own.

The victims were evaluated for smoke inhalation and the child was transported to Nemours Children's Hospital. The child's condition was not yet known.

The fire broke out in a townhouse that was in the middle of a row of homes, but firefighters were able to stop it from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

