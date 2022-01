4th person dies after stabbing spree in Townsend, Delaware

EMBED >More News Videos New Castle County police confirm two people are dead and two are in critical condition Friday following a stabbing incident and car crash.

TOWNSEND, Delaware (WPVI) -- A fourth person has died after a Delaware man went on a stabbing spree in Townsend nearly two weeks ago.New Castle County police say 68-year-old Donald Grier succumbed to injuries he suffered back on December 3. Investigators have also identified the other victims as 70-year-old Alicia Grier, 19-year-old Michael Santucci, and 53-year-old Linda Santucci.They died the night of the incident.Neighbors say the alleged assailant, 40-year-old Donald Grier, is the son of two of the victims.Police arrested him following a car chase and crash in Summit Bridge.Investigators have not yet revealed a motive.Days after the deadly attack, dozens of neighbors gathered to honor the victims whose lives were cut short."It's how we get our peace out of such a terrible situation," said neighbor Jineen Flagg.