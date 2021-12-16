stabbing

4th person dies after stabbing spree in Townsend, Delaware

Neighbors say the alleged assailant is the son of two of the victims.
TOWNSEND, Delaware (WPVI) -- A fourth person has died after a Delaware man went on a stabbing spree in Townsend nearly two weeks ago.

New Castle County police say 68-year-old Donald Grier succumbed to injuries he suffered back on December 3.

Investigators have also identified the other victims as 70-year-old Alicia Grier, 19-year-old Michael Santucci, and 53-year-old Linda Santucci.

They died the night of the incident.

Neighbors say the alleged assailant, 40-year-old Donald Grier, is the son of two of the victims.

Police arrested him following a car chase and crash in Summit Bridge.

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive.



Days after the deadly attack, dozens of neighbors gathered to honor the victims whose lives were cut short.

"It's how we get our peace out of such a terrible situation," said neighbor Jineen Flagg.

"He was down on the ground. He was covered in blood. He kept saying, 'Help me, help me,'" recalled Richard Leach.

