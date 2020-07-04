Traffic

2 killed, 1 arrested after car careens into pedestrian after Spring Garden collision

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed and another was arrested after a collision sent one vehicle into a pedestrian in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 5th and Spring Garden streets.

Police said a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with a man and woman inside was traveling eastbound on Spring Garden Avenue when it struck a 2011 Acura occupied by two men at the intersection.

Due to the force of the impact, police said the 25-year-old driver of the Acura lost control and struck a pedestrian in the center median of Spring Garden Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.

Police said the 27-year-old male driver of the Jeep was arrested for DUI. He was taken to Temple Hospital for treatment. The female passenger was not injured.

The 25-year-old male driver of the Acura was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. The passenger in the Acura, a man in his 20s, was taken to Jefferson where he died of his injuries.

No names have been released as police continue the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficspring garden (philadelphia)pedestrian killedcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Phillies pitcher dies in Utah plane crash
6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Wildwood resort
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid Today
Multiple injuries in 2 Atlantic City Expressway crashes
Delco police sergeant fired over Facebook post controversy
Show More
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
19-year-old injured in hit-and-run on Broad Street
More TOP STORIES News