Multiple crashes involving 20 vehicles have shut down both directions of Route 309 in Montgomery County and icy conditions are likely to blame.It began around 5 a.m. Thursday in Ambler.A multi-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes, and then a short time later, another accident happened in the southbound lanes.There were reports of one person being ejected. Officials say all injuries suffered in the crashes were minor."There are multiple accidents in both directions in the area of Susquehanna Road. This was due to a flash freeze overnight," Cheltenham Township Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page.Northbound 309 is closed between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Norristown Road. Southbound is closed between Susquehanna Road and Norristown Road.A third accident was reported north of the scene near the Bethlehem Pike merge.Drivers should expect major delays in the area and should use Bethlehem Pike as an alternative.-----