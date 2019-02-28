TRAFFIC

20-car pileup shuts down Route 309 in both directions, icy conditions likely a factor

EMBED </>More Videos

20-car pileup shuts down Route 309. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2019.

AMBLER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Multiple crashes involving 20 vehicles have shut down both directions of Route 309 in Montgomery County and icy conditions are likely to blame.

It began around 5 a.m. Thursday in Ambler.

A multi-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes, and then a short time later, another accident happened in the southbound lanes.

There were reports of one person being ejected. Officials say all injuries suffered in the crashes were minor.

"There are multiple accidents in both directions in the area of Susquehanna Road. This was due to a flash freeze overnight," Cheltenham Township Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page.

Northbound 309 is closed between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Norristown Road. Southbound is closed between Susquehanna Road and Norristown Road.

A third accident was reported north of the scene near the Bethlehem Pike merge.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area and should use Bethlehem Pike as an alternative.

EMBED More News Videos

Multi-vehicle crashes shut down Route 309. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 309. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2019.



-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficcrashaccidentroute 309Ambler Borough
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
3 flee after illegal turn leads to crash in North Philly
Man, woman hurt after car flips over on Schuylkill Expressway
2nd driver located after pedestrian killed in Bensalem
More traffic
TRAFFIC
A push for electric scooters in Philadelphia
School bus accident blocks SEPTA trolley in West Philly
Cement mixer and FedEx truck collide in Delaware County
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
More Traffic
Top Stories
Child found safe after armed carjacking, suspects on the loose
"Pray for the town of Morrisville:" Vigil held for 5 family members
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Delivery driver accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars Cooper romance rumors
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Police: Father shoots 32-year-old son after argument
Show More
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
1 injured after fire in Trenton
New Amtrak sign in place at 30th Street Station
Buyer beware before you book your next vacation package
Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24
More News