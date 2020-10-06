atv

ATV rider crashes into Pennsylvania state trooper's SUV in Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ATV collided with a Pennsylvania state trooper's SUV leaving one man seriously injured.

It happened at City Avenue and Monument Road in the city's Wynnefield Heights section at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the ATV rider crashed into the trooper's SUV and was thrown 30 feet.

The man was rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

The trooper was not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwynnefield heights (philadelphia)atvpennsylvania state policecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATV
Philly police cracking down on illegal dirt bike, ATV activity
Philly police deploy officers to remove ATVs from city streets
2 injured in ATV crash in Winslow Township
Police confiscate dirtbikes, ATVs after disturbance in Pinelands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 officer per shift in Delco borough has chief, residents worried
19-year-old getting takeout shot and killed; 364th Philly homicide
Woman claims she was raped inside behavioral health center
City reaches deal with Ridge Avenue encampment; Parkway camp remains
34-year-old critically injured in Parkside shooting
Man shot 7 times in Hunting Park
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Show More
Hurricane Delta becomes Category 2 storm
Train catches fire, NJ Transit River Line service suspended
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Breezy and Warmer on Wednesday
'DWTS' Week 4 ends with confusion, then heartbreak for 1 couple
NJ Health Department releases Halloween guidance
More TOP STORIES News