ATV rider crashes into Pennsylvania state trooper's SUV in Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ATV collided with a Pennsylvania state trooper's SUV leaving one man seriously injured.It happened at City Avenue and Monument Road in the city's Wynnefield Heights section at 10:30 p.m. Monday.Police said the ATV rider crashed into the trooper's SUV and was thrown 30 feet.The man was rushed to the hospital.There is no word on his condition.The trooper was not injured.