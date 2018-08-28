U.S. & WORLD

Florida crossing guard struck by 16-year-old driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida crossing guard struck by 16-year-old driver. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 28, 2018.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down while approaching school zones.

The warning comes after a school crossing guard in Florida was struck by an SUV while stopping traffic.

Video shows the driver make a turn and strike the guard who was waving a flag and holding a stop sign.

The 72-year-old guard was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver was a 16-year-old student at the high school.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worldcrossing guard
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Police search for mystery woman seen ringing doorbell then vanishing in Texas
More u.s. & world
TRAFFIC
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue
Food truck feeds drivers stuck in gridlock freeway traffic
5 injured in Trenton crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 men shot, 1 dead, in Roxborough
Jacksonville shooting victim from Upper Darby describes terrifying experience
Man fatally shot while waiting for bus in Hunting Park
Authorities issue arrest warrant in Paulsboro murder
Young man gunned down in alley in Juniata
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
Show More
AccuWeather: Two Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
More News