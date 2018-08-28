Florida crossing guard struck by 16-year-old driver

Police are reminding drivers to slow down while approaching school zones.
The warning comes after a school crossing guard in Florida was struck by an SUV while stopping traffic.
Video shows the driver make a turn and strike the guard who was waving a flag and holding a stop sign.
The 72-year-old guard was treated for minor injuries.
Police say the driver was a 16-year-old student at the high school.
