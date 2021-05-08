car accident

I-95 north is back open in Tinicum Township, Delco after serious crash: Police

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are back open after an accident had the lanes closed.

The crash happened at Exit 9 near Route 420 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

One car flipped over just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, causing the lane closures.

The lanes were closed for several hours as crews worked to clear debris.

Still no word on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.
