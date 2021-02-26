Traffic Troubles: Truck leaking carbon dioxide shuts down Boulevard; crash closes I-95

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10372798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-95 in Center City just prior to I-676.

Chopper 6 shows the traffic backup following the crash on I-95.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two crashes, one on I-95 and another on the Roosevelt Boulevard, have created traffic woes for many drivers late Friday morning.An overturned tractor trailer leaking carbon dioxide has shut down both directions of a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday near Horning Road.Emergency crews closed both northbound and southbound lanes due to the leak.The Boulevard is shut down between Southampton Road and Comly Road.There is no word on injuries.A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-95 in Center City just prior to I-676.It happened around 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes approaching Callowhill Street.Traffic was getting by on the shoulder as a debris could be seen on the highway.There is no word on injuries.