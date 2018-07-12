Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash that killed a person, and closed a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for more than seven hours Thursday morning.
A driver from New York City was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Police say the man was outside of his vehicle, because he had just had a separate wreck.
The two other people in his car took off.
This happened in Brecknock Township in Berks County just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
The westbound lanes where it happened were closed for eight hours.
The cause of the initial crash is not known.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps