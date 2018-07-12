Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3750974" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6: Deadly crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike on July 12, 2018.

Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash that killed a person, and closed a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for more than seven hours Thursday morning.A driver from New York City was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.Police say the man was outside of his vehicle, because he had just had a separate wreck.The two other people in his car took off.This happened in Brecknock Township in Berks County just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.The westbound lanes where it happened were closed for eight hours.The cause of the initial crash is not known.------