PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE

Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash that killed a person, and closed a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for more than seven hours Thursday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6: Deadly crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike on July 12, 2018.


A driver from New York City was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Police say the man was outside of his vehicle, because he had just had a separate wreck.

The two other people in his car took off.

This happened in Brecknock Township in Berks County just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The westbound lanes where it happened were closed for eight hours.

The cause of the initial crash is not known.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficaccidentcrashpennsylvania turnpikeReading
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE
Pa. Turnpike toll scofflaws charged with theft
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
EXPLAINER: Why parts of I-95 are becoming I-295
Turnpike toll booth operator retires after 62 years
More pennsylvania turnpike
TRAFFIC
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Motorcyclist injured, driver overturns in 2 N.J. crashes
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
Commuters worry about fate of Atlantic City Rail Line
More Traffic
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News