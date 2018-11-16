Road closures for 2018 Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Marathon is this weekend, and that means some road closures around the city.
The 25th annual AACR Philadelphia Marathon starts at 7 a.m. on the 2200 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, just east of Eakins Oval.
That means a number of street closures, parking restrictions and other changes for drivers in the city.
Here are the details as release by Philadelphia officials:
Friday, November 16
The inner outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, November 17. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be open for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.
Saturday, November 17
For the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon, due to enhanced security, City of Philadelphia "no-parking" regulations will be strictly enforced and all vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 17. Drivers impacted are encouraged to contact Philadelphia Parking Authority.
Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and Dunkin' Munchkin Run on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th to 25th Streets, and also on Kelly Drive, Martin Luther King Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below).
"No parking" signage will be posted in the Parkway area, and elsewhere, along the race course in advance. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11:30 a.m.
The following streets will be impacted:
* 18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
* 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
* 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
* 21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
* 22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
* Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 22nd Streets
* Arch Street, from 6th to 16th Street
* 6th Street, from Market to Chestnut Streets
* 5th Street from Chestnut to Race
* South Penn Square
* Juniper from Chestnut to Market
* John F. Kennedy Blvd., from Juniper to 17th Streets
* 15th Street, from Race to Chestnut Streets
* 16th Street, from Chestnut to Race Streets
* Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
* Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
* Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
* Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
* Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
* South Street, from Front to 7th Streets
* 6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust Streets
* Lombard from 5th to Broad Streets
* 13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestnut Street
* Walnut Street from 6th to 34th Streets
* 34th Street, Walnut to Girard Ave.
* Girard Ave., 40th to 33rd St.
* 33rd St. from Girard to C.B. Moore
* Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond
* Mt. Pleasant Drive
* Fountain Green Drive
* Kelly Drive
Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 17.
Sunday, November 18
For the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, due to enhanced security, City of Philadelphia "no-parking" regulations will be strictly enforced and all vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Drivers impacted are encouraged to contact Philadelphia Parking Authority.
In addition, on Sunday, the Parkway from 20th to 25th Streets, will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other streets along the race course will reopen as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.
The following streets will be affected across the city on November 18:
* 18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
* 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
* 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
* 21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets
* 22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
* Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 22nd to 16th Streets
* Arch Street, between 16th to 3rd Streets
* 4th Street, between Arch to Vine Streets
* Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
* Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
* Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
* Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
* Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
* South Street, from Front to 7th Streets
* 6th Street, from Bainbridge to Market Streets
* Chestnut Street, from 6th to 34th Streets
* 34th Street, Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
* Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
* South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drives
* West Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
* Avenue of the Republic, from West Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
* Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
* Black Road
* Martin Luther King Drive
* Kelly Drive
* The Falls Bridge
* Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
* Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Green Lane
* Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 18.
