City council considers speed cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia City Council bill regarding the installation of speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard could receive final approval as early as Thursday.

That's welcome news to driver Dwight Wyatt of Northeast Philadelphia.

"I sure hope they do that because there are so many accidents. It's just crazy. People speeding on there like it's a highway or something," Wyatt said.

The cameras would be installed in approximately 10 locations starting at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville and all the way up to the Bucks County line.

There are already red light cameras on the Boulevard. These new cameras would be for speed detection.

The 12-lane divided highway is known as one of the most dangerous roads in the country, with PennDOT reporting that between 2013 and 2017, 139 people were killed or seriously injured and nearly 2,700 crashes were reported.

"It definitely would help slow traffic down because people drive at dangerous rates of speed and they start to lose control of their car," said Timothy Rawles of Cheltenham.

If approved, there would likely be seven to 11 locations for cameras. Signs would be posted to warn drivers.

"I don't think it's going to change anything," said George Smith of South Philadelphia. "I think it's just going to make more traffic. No one actually travels the speed limit. They either go over it or below it."



Drivers would be mailed a ticket if photos show your car going 11 miles over the speed limit, and tickets start at $100.

Officials have said there will be a 60 day grace period, where those caught speeding would just get a warning notice.

If approved, the cameras would likely be installed by the end of this year.
