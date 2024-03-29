WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Transfer student reinvents herself in health sciences school at Neumann University

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Friday, March 29, 2024
Transfer student reinvents herself at Neumann University
She built a life as a mineralogist in Turkey. But Sumbul Kiroglu wanted to dig a little deeper and found a new home as a student in Pennsylvania.

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A transfer student from Turkey is bringing the knowledge of her past career as a mineralogist, petrologist, and spectral geologist into her future in the healthcare industry.

Learn the story of Neumann University student, Sumbul Kiroglu, by watching the video above.

To learn more about the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Neumann University, visit their website.

RELATED: Adults with disabilities cook up recipe for success with 'Ram Chefs' program at West Chester University

The 'Ram Chefs' program shows how adults with disabilities can find all the right ingredients to find work in the culinary field.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW