Transfer student reinvents herself in health sciences school at Neumann University

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A transfer student from Turkey is bringing the knowledge of her past career as a mineralogist, petrologist, and spectral geologist into her future in the healthcare industry.
Learn the story of Neumann University student, Sumbul Kiroglu, by watching the video above.
To learn more about the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Neumann University, visit their website.
RELATED: Adults with disabilities cook up recipe for success with 'Ram Chefs' program at West Chester University