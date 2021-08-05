Travelers not putting summer plans on hold, but experts urge caution amid delta variant surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10929255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the union representing its flight attendants criticized the airline's "knee-jerk reaction to a short video clip that did not show the full incident," the airline voiced support for its crew.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether your trip is by plane, train, or automobile, people have been gearing up for summer travel.At Philadelphia International Airport, officials on Thursday said they served more than 2 million passengers in June.With that increase in travel, the experience for some can become volatile, especially with the rise of COVID-19 variants."The travel restrictions are shifting by the day and the requirements for travel are changing daily as well," said airport spokesperson Florence Brown.Per federal mandate, masks are required in the airport and on planes until September 13.This week, the FAA reported that since the start of the year they have received more than 3,700 reports of unruly passengers, more than 2,700 of those involved passengers refused to wear a mask."It actually made me nervous to come on the plane. I'm nervous to see if there is going to be any discourse," said Dave Nicolo from Horsham.Amtrak officials said they are currently seeing ridership at approximately 70% of where it was two years ago. The company is also waving all change fees for trips made by Labor Day.At 30th Street Station, many are sticking to summer plans after losing out on them last year."We have a lot of trips planned. So, hopefully, those don't get cancelled and we can start traveling again," said Brooke Daeschner from Purcellville, Virginia.Even the well-traveled admit, keeping track of changing guidelines and rules from place to place is taxing, but necessary to keep everyone safe."I just take it one step at a time and just kind of go from one place to the next, but it does get complicated," said Jordan Samuels from South Africa.Based on Memorial Day, and July 4th travel, AAA expects many to hit the road for Labor Day, even with gas prices still well above $3 a gallon."It is the last hurrah before going back to 'normal' activity, back to work back to school," said spokesperson Jana Tidwell.Travel experts say the best advice they can give is to do your homework ahead of any travel.