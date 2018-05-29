CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: Guide to the ultimate summer road trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Guide to the ultimate summer road trip - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's time to pack up the kids and hit the open road, which also means it's time to start making some important decisions.

Consumer Reports has just released its guide to the ultimate road trip - helping you prepare to travel like a pro on your summer getaway.

Ken Mennella went big last year on his family's summer road trip.

The Mennella family had purchased a 35 ft-long travel trailer for a 2-month, nearly 12,000 mile cross-country journey.

"It was was such a great experience. Yellowstone was a big crowd pleaser," he recalled.

But even the best road trip can have road bumps.

"We were driving through Kansas on a highway, and wound up having a blowout," said Ken.

Fortunately, the Mennellas were able to get help from a roadside assistance program.

"Look for a feature called 'trip-interruption' in your roadside assistance program. It can protect you due to a breakdown or theft when you're miles away from home and this can reimburse you for hotels, meals, or alternative transportation," said Mike Monticello, Consumer Reports Autos Editor.

CR says another way to help avoid setbacks before you hit the road is to pack your car right.

"You want to make sure you don't overload your car. You can find your vehicle's load limit listed on the driver's door jamb and in the owner's manual. Stow your heaviest items on the bottom, especially in an SUVs. This keeps the center of gravity lower, reducing the chances of a rollover," said Mike.

And as gas prices continue rise to a national average of $3 a gallon - it's even more important to find cheap gas.

One way to help is to download a gas app. In one search, the free app GasBuddy found almost a dollar difference per gallon between two Chicago gas stations only a few blocks apart!

If you're filling up a big SUV, those savings can really add up.

As for the Mennella family, they plan to take their travel trailer out again for a new adventure as soon as possible.

Consumer Reports also crafted its first-ever "Road-Trip-Worthy" score for 50 vehicles across six categories. Two of the top performers: The Toyota Highlander Hybrid in the SUV category, and the Chevrolet Impala Premier in the car category.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelconsumersaving with 6abcconsumer reportstraveltravel tipssummersummer funwhat's the dealautomotiveroad trippersvacationdriving
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News