Delta pulls napkins that encourage passengers to exchange phone numbers

Delta Airlines really wants to believe that love is in the air, all the way up in the air.Enter Coca-Cola with these little cocktail napkins that they passed around to passengers during an in-flight promotion.Napkins that encouraged passengers to give out their phone number to other people on the plane.One side reads, "Because you're on a plan with interesting people and hey, you never know."The other side leaves space to write down your name and your phone number, adding, "Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know..."Delta passengers went wild with this on Twitter, with many calling it "creepy."Delta and Coke have since apologized to anyone who was offended and are now pulling the napkins from flights.