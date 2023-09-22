Paramedics happen upon hit-and-run victim in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search is for a hit-and-run driver who left an injured woman lying in the roadway in Trenton, New Jersey.

Investigators say the woman was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. Thursday on Calhoun Street near West State Street.

Paramedics with Capital Health just happened to come across the unresponsive woman on the ground.

They started treating her, then took her to the trauma center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

There has been no word on her current condition.