Trenton, NJ nurses save kitten stuck in sewer

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A tiny cat and at least one of his nine lives were spared Sunday night as hero nurses and EMTs in Trenton, New Jersey dropped everything to help.

It was the shift change at Capital Health Regional Medical Center when a nurse heard faint squeaks and meows coming from the sewer in the back of the hospital ambulance bay.

It took about 15 people -- trauma nurses, EMTs, technicians and security officers and two hours -- to open the grate, jump down and rescue the scared cat. They lured him out with cat food and turkey.

Heather Hendrickson, a trauma nurse, even wrapped the kitty up like a newborn in a swaddle as she lifted him to a waiting nurse practitioner, Celeste Shamma.

Of course, there's a happy ending for the kitty and a registered nurse looking for a new family member.

The cat is male and his new name is "Trent" after Trenton, the city where his story turned around for the better.

He's now at home with a registered nurse and her two kids.

