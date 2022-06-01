air conditioner

Residents inside Trenton high-rise apartment complain of AC issues: 'It's been like hell'

Inside Kingsbury Apartments, the temperatures soared to 80 and 90 degrees, according to some residents.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Residents inside Trenton high-rise apartment complain of AC issues

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some residents of a high-rise apartment in Trenton, New Jersey, say they haven't had air conditioning for weeks, making Tuesday's sweltering heat even more unbearable

Inside Kingsbury Apartments, the temperatures soared to 80 and 90 degrees, according to some residents.

Aaaliyah Jackson's daughter is immunocompromised and is relying on fans Tuesday night.

"My daughter had four organ transplants. She has a trach (tube). She has a feeding tube and nursing care. They have a lot of older people in there who don't have air. They need to have people come out here and fix this," said Jackson.

Blue Kamera has lived at the apartment for years and said she has consistently had HVAC issues in summer and winter.

"We shouldn't have to live under these conditions. There are people on oxygen tanks, elderly people. Why we gotta live like that because we live in subsidized housing?" asked Kamera.

Tasha Hall said the lack of air in her unit has been ongoing for more than a week.

"It's been like hell. There is no air. It's been going on for two weeks," she said.

But building management spoke at length with Action News over the phone Tuesday and explained the 50-year-old building, which was neglected for years, recently came under new management. Building officials say efforts to fix the HVAC system have been underway for several months.

Management said the main air conditioning unit is operating at 100%, but some units still need fixes for the cool air to reach the unit.

Of the more than 300 units, management said they received about 20 calls of complaints about lack of air conditioning.

Additionally, they said the townhomes on the property suffered several pipe failures, but they expect them to be fixed by the end of the week.

Tim Carroll, a spokesperson for the city of Trenton, released this statement to Action News:

"The city is in contact with building management and board, and have offered our assistance. We've been assured that this situation is being addressed by the property owner."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytrentonhealthair conditionernew jersey newshomefamilyapartment
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR CONDITIONER
Ways you can help fight climate change at home
Fast fixes for your air conditioner to help keep cool this summer
Tips to keep house cool, lower power bills during heat wave
Consumer Reports tests window, portable air-conditioning units
TOP STORIES
Crews search for missing swimmer off Wildwood coast
Residents fed up with loud 'boom parties' heard across Delaware River
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Pottstown
NJ beach replenishment continues due to late spring nor'easter
How drinking coffee is linked to lower risk of death: Study
Show More
Woman dies after being hit by out-of-control car in South Jersey
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
Officials: Suspects arrested in connection to murder of Vineland teen
Rising US traffic deaths put focus on Roosevelt Boulevard
Child hospitalized after being pulled from NJ pool
More TOP STORIES News