Man hit by 2 cars crossing NJ intersection deemed one of the deadliest in nation

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was seriously injured after being hit by two cars in Trenton, New Jersey Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Rt. 129 and Lalor Street.

Police say a 66-year-old man was crossing the road at the intersection with a stroller filled with ice bags when he was hit by an SUV.

He was then hit a second time by another vehicle and pinned underneath.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the first car did not stop.

Earlier this year, the intersection of Rt. 129 and Lalor was deemed one of the deadliest in the entire nation.

