2 teens arrested in connection with deadly Trenton double shooting

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Trenton that claimed the lives of a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old, police said.A 17-year-old male from Trenton and a 16-year-old male from Hamilton are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and other related charges in connection with the deaths.According to police, Shemiah Davis, 15, and Candice Ruff,19, were shot on Bellevue Avenue on September 25.Davis died at the scene, and Ruff died just over a week later. Two other people were also wounded in the shooting, police said.Both suspects, who have not been identified, are currently in custody.