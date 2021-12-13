deadly shooting

2 teens arrested in connection with deadly Trenton double shooting

A 17-year-old male from Trenton and a 16-year-old male from Hamilton are each facing a list of charges.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 teens arrested, charged in connection with Trenton double shooting

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Trenton that claimed the lives of a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old, police said.

A 17-year-old male from Trenton and a 16-year-old male from Hamilton are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and other related charges in connection with the deaths.

According to police, Shemiah Davis, 15, and Candice Ruff,19, were shot on Bellevue Avenue on September 25.

Davis died at the scene, and Ruff died just over a week later. Two other people were also wounded in the shooting, police said.

Both suspects, who have not been identified, are currently in custody.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentondeadly shootingnew jersey newsgun violenceteen shotdouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks
6 killed, including gunman, in Denver-area shooting spree
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News