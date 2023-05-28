15-year-old among those injured in Philadelphia triple shooting: Police

The victims were transported to Lankenau Medical Center by a private vehicle and were all placed in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting involving a 15-year-old on Saturday night.

Officials say it happened on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street just after 9 p.m. in the Parkside neighborhood of the city.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the foot, a 15-year-old male was shot once in the abdomen, and a 33-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and once in the shoulder.

Police are still investigating the scene.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.