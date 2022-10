An 18-year-old male was shot seven times and died from his injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting on North 11th Street.

A party at a venue on N. 11th Street was just ending when two masked men allegedly walked up and opened fire at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 26-year-old woman is in stable condition.