Triple shooting outside graduation party in East Oak Lane

Three men were shot, one critically, while outside a graduation party in Philadelphia, police say.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of North 10th Street and 66th Avenue in East Oak Lane.Police quickly focused the investigation at the scene on a silver SUV that was riddled with bullet holes. The three victims were apparently shot near that car.Action News is told all three victims ran back into the party after they were shot.Police say one man was shot in the chest and taken to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.A 21-year-old man was shot in the arms. A 19-year-old was shot in the leg. Both are in stable condition at Einstein."I don't know what else to tell you, I feel bad for anyone who comes out here and becomes the victim of a senseless crime," Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Llewellyn said.Police do not have a motive or a suspect description at this time.They're hoping the victims or witnesses will give them some insight into what happened and perhaps information that will lead them to the shooter.------