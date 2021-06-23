Philadelphia police seek to identify suspects in weekend triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are working to identify the suspects wanted in connection with a weekend triple shooting that left two men dead and a 3-year-old injured.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of North 55th Street.

Police were called to the scene for shots fired in the area and found a child and two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Police rushed all three victims to the hospital.

Two 23-year-old men were shot multiple times and died from their injuries, police said.

The child, a 3-year-old boy, was shot multiple times in the leg. He is currently listed in stable condition, officials said.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the people responsible.


The video shows a man and the child walking down the street. They stop at a black vehicle when a white SUV pulls up beside them.

Two people get out of the SUV and begin shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
