AAA urging caution, planning as storms create dangerous driving conditions

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- AAA is urging drivers to be cautious and to plan ahead as inclement storms from the remnants of Ida impact the Delaware Valley.Many drivers who have been rescued in the past from floodwaters say they were in a rush to get home to safety, according to AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell."AAA urges motorists to turn around, don't drown," Tidwell said.Tidwell finds herself saying that a lot because she said people underestimate the danger of driving through floodwaters."It only takes about six inches of water to start to affect your vehicle, to move your vehicle," Tidwell said.As you're out there on the road, be aware that flash flooding can happen quickly.There are some important steps you should take if you find yourself stuck and your vehicle begins to move."They need to get out of the vehicle and get to a safer place as soon as possible. Do not remain in the vehicle. Get out and move to hire ground quickly," Tidwell said.Even if there isn't flooding, this weather can also create a risk of hydroplaning on slippery roads.You're encouraged to avoid using cruise control in these conditions in case something suddenly happens."No one's vehicle is immune to hydroplaning. Whether you have a sedan, four wheel drive, SUV, pickup truck, any vehicle out there on the roadways can hydroplane," Tidwell said.Tidwell added, "If your visibility is compromised in anyway with the heavy rains, you can likely assume that other motorists are having a hard time seeing you. Rather than just pull over to the shoulder or underneath and overpass, if you have the opportunity to exit the highway, that's the safest thing to do."You're also encouraged to be sure to keep track of the changing weather conditions and stay up-to-date on news alerts.