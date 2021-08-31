Flood-prone areas prepare for the worst as remnants from Ida draw near

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected bring torrential rain to parts of the region starting Wednesday.That is certainly not good news for communities prone to flooding.Shop employee Carmen Alvarado of Suzi-Jo's Donut Shop says the last time heavy rains impacted the area, Bridgeport looked like a rolling river.But that section of Montgomery County is just one of the usual suspects prone to local flooding in the Delaware Valley.There is no shortage of locations along the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers vulnerable to flooding whenever rain storms roll through.And that certainly stands for smaller waterways, like Darby Creek, according to Darby Borough manager Mark Possenti."Usually what happens when we flood, we lose MacDade Boulevard first," he said. "Once we lose MacDade Boulevard, the water makes its way down. We will lose Chester Pike Bridge which is right there on Ninth Street. And then once we lose Chester Pike, then we lose the Pine Street Bridge, and then once we lose the Pine Street Bridge, the town is actually cut in half."Some of the newer construction near the creek is built on stilts, but nearby stores like Fibbers Suds and Soda do not fall into that category.Owner Mike Truong described the impact after Isaias hit last summer."Last year, we got around seven or eight feet (inside the store)," he said.Possenti hopes the borough will not have to mandate targeted evacuations, but at this point, he is not feeling very optimistic."It's very tough. It's a tough decision to make, nobody wants to leave their homes. But we have to make sure the residents are safe," he said.