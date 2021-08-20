tropical storm

Tropical Storm Henri could bring rip currents, some moisture to Jersey shore this weekend

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Forecasters issued a hurricane watch Friday morning for portions of Long Island and southern New England as Tropical Storm Henri is tracking toward the the area.

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in advisory. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday.

As those area prepare, Meteorologist Karen Rogers says the impacts to the Jersey shore and Delaware Valley will be minimal.

"We may get some moisture from (the storm), but the bigger issue for us at this point looks to be the waves building three to four feet along the coastline, minor coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents," she said.

RELATED: How to prepare for a hurricane

As of Friday morning, the system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 780 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and Block Island.

The main threats in those areas include storm surge, wind and rain, forecasters said. Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) was possible from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Sagamore Beach.



"Listen to the lifeguards this weekend," Rogers said.

Rainfall between 2 to 5 inches was expected Sunday through Monday over the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
