Jersey shore towns dealing with aftermath of Tropical Storm Ophelia

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jersey shore towns are cleaning up after a weekend of heavy rains, strong winds and coastal flooding from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

"We had a lot of erosion down at the beaches, a lot of the sand we lost," said Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey.

It's been a dreary day on Atlantic City's boardwalk. The winds and rain from this weekend caused some damage to the beach.

"We put bathing restrictions in place, you know, we're open till the end of the month so we didn't allow any swimming over the weekend. The water was out of control, dangerous waves, dangerous rip tides, a lot of storm surge," said Downey.

The weather also dampened sales for businesses that are open year-round.

"This weather is not good for business at all. Saturday was horrible, it was flooded and everything," said Pamela, owner of The Shoe Shop.

Margate also experienced some beach erosion.

"Maybe six inches to a foot as far as the height of the sand," said Chuck LaBarre, Margate City Emergency Management Coordinator.

Now beach towns will have to focus on trying to fix what was taken.

"We would hope for another sand pump, which they've been doing every three or four years for the last 15, 20 years that I'm aware of. So we'd have to go back to the Army Corps to see if that's in their plans for the near future," said Downey.

Officials say hurricane season extends into November so they anticipate we could see more damage like this. They say now is a good time to bring any outdoor furniture inside if you have a second home down the shore.