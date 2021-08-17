shooting

17-year-old twin brothers shot, woman injured by glass in North Philly

At least 20 shots were fired in the incident, police say.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Twin brothers are recovering from a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

A 22nd district sergeant heard the gunfire at 24th Street and Edgley Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Monday, police say.

Police say arriving officers discovered a "large scene where a shooting had taken place."

At least 20 shots were fired in and around the Johnson Homes courtyard.

Officers found the two shooting victims at the scene.

The brothers, who are 17 years of age, both suffered several leg wounds; they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a woman was also cut by shattered glass from her car as she drove through the area.

The woman managed to escape getting hit by gunfire. She was being treated at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

