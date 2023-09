Uber offers $200K worth of free rides for Temple University students to promote safety

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Uber is offering $200,000 in free rides for Temple University students.

The goal is to keep them safe.

Through the end of the year, Temple students can log into their Uber account using their school email and enter the code "Temple Ride Home."

The ride-sharing service will give each student up to four rides worth up to $20 each.