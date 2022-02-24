Families in Jenkintown pray for peace in Ukraine

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many prayed for peace on Thursday at St Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jenkintown, Montgomery County.Sofia Sulligan said her grandparents fled Ukraine years ago. Like many, she's stunned at the scope of this attack."I mean, I have family that's still there. To me it's more like how is this still happening after all these years?" said Sulligan, of Andorra. "I was trying to explain to my 6-year-old son that you literally have an hour to pack everything that you can in the car and get out. What do you pack?"Bishop Andriy Rabiy was able to reach his brother in Ukraine, who said he is safe.After overnight and morning Masses, another one is planned for 8 p.m. on Thursday."Our hope is one in the same, the strikes will stop. The war, that it will stop, and meanwhile we have to keep our faith strong," emphasized Bishop Rabiy.For people here, the fear for their families is excruciating.A woman, who declined to give her full name, said, "We all have our families there. We are so nervous how everything is going to go. So we are praying. We are praying for our Ukraine, for the world to be with us."