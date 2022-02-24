u.s. & world

Families in Jenkintown pray for peace in Ukraine

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Families in Jenkintown send prayers to Ukraine

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many prayed for peace on Thursday at St Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jenkintown, Montgomery County.

Sofia Sulligan said her grandparents fled Ukraine years ago. Like many, she's stunned at the scope of this attack.

"I mean, I have family that's still there. To me it's more like how is this still happening after all these years?" said Sulligan, of Andorra. "I was trying to explain to my 6-year-old son that you literally have an hour to pack everything that you can in the car and get out. What do you pack?"

Bishop Andriy Rabiy was able to reach his brother in Ukraine, who said he is safe.

RELATED: Ukraine loses control of Chernobyl site after battle, presidential adviser says

After overnight and morning Masses, another one is planned for 8 p.m. on Thursday.

"Our hope is one in the same, the strikes will stop. The war, that it will stop, and meanwhile we have to keep our faith strong," emphasized Bishop Rabiy.

RELATED: Lehigh University grad in Ukraine sends Action News emails as Russian invasion underway

For people here, the fear for their families is excruciating.

A woman, who declined to give her full name, said, "We all have our families there. We are so nervous how everything is going to go. So we are praying. We are praying for our Ukraine, for the world to be with us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityjenkintown boroughpennsylvania newsrussiawaru.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered' | LIVE
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered' | LIVE
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Philly police investigate abduction of woman along North Broad Street
Sister of Lincoln University student charged in deadly dorm stabbing
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
Search for missing boy last seen with father at Philly police station
Soldiers 'taking over the school': Lehigh grad updates from Ukraine
Show More
Chester Co. first responders save colleague; host welcome home event
Deadly crash outside Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester
Shooter may have been in car with double homicide victims: Police
Philly security guard may have been dead for hours or days: Police
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
More TOP STORIES News