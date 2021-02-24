fire

Underground fire causes Center City road closures

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An underground fire has caused some road closures in Center City Philadelphia.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 16th and Walnut streets. Smoke came through a manhole on Walnut after reports say a transformer caught fire.

The fire department and PECO crews responded to the scene.

By 11 a.m., six customers were left without power, down from 130.


The following closures are in place: Walnut Street between 15th and 17th and 16th Street between Locust and Sansom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiafire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Retired firefighter recalls moments before One Meridian Plaza blaze
Woman in wheelchair rescued during Montco fire
1 dead in Trenton multi-alarm fire
Missouri man uses blowtorch to clear snow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Center City Macy's rape suspect taken into custody at his home
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
NJ troopers rescue boy from frigid marsh
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Pregnant teen injured in double shooting; 47 shots fired: Police
Show More
2 critically injured in Philadelphia speakeasy shooting
105-year-old NJ woman survives 2 pandemics
No charges for officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
WI company to build green, new USPS vehicles
Woman, 11-year-old child found dead in NJ pond
More TOP STORIES News