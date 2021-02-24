Underground fire causes Center City road closures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An underground fire has caused some road closures in Center City Philadelphia.The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 16th and Walnut streets. Smoke came through a manhole on Walnut after reports say a transformer caught fire.The fire department and PECO crews responded to the scene.By 11 a.m., six customers were left without power, down from 130.The following closures are in place: Walnut Street between 15th and 17th and 16th Street between Locust and Sansom.