PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An underground fire has caused some road closures in Center City Philadelphia.
The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 16th and Walnut streets. Smoke came through a manhole on Walnut after reports say a transformer caught fire.
The fire department and PECO crews responded to the scene.
By 11 a.m., six customers were left without power, down from 130.
The following closures are in place: Walnut Street between 15th and 17th and 16th Street between Locust and Sansom.
Underground fire causes Center City road closures
