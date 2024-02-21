United flight from Newark to LAX diverted to Chicago after passenger tangles with crew, sources say

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- A United Airlines flight flying from Newark, New Jersey, to Los Angeles, California, Wednesday landed at O'Hare Airport after a security issue, the FAA said.

Our sister station, WLS, has been told by law enforcement and airline sources that a passenger on United Flight 1533 physically tangled with crew members and others on the flight.

It happened while the jetliner was airborne and classified as a "Level Two" threat, which is how the FAA refers to a passenger who physically engages others on the aircraft. The situation escalated when the word "bomb" was used, according to sources with knowledge of what happened.

The FAA said the plane landed safely at Chicago's O'Hare Airport at about 7:40 a.m., where there was a "Plan One" emergency landing with police, fire trucks and ambulances in place.

The Boeing 787 left from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

Further details were not immediately available.