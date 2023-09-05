Nationwide United Airlines ground stop lifted after computer issue resolved

United Airlines says an issued that prompted a ground stop Tuesday has now been resolved and the ground stop lifted.

SAN FRANCISCO -- United Airlines says an issue that prompted a ground stop Tuesday has now been resolved and the ground stop lifted.

There are a reported 211 delayed flights nationwide, according to ABC News.

United Airlines issued the nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airline told the FAA that the communication with dispatch was down.

United previously issued the following statement:

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We're currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for updates.