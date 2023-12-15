University of Idaho murders house to be demolished this month as accused killed awaits trial date

The University of Idaho sets Dec. 28 as demolition date for house where four students were stabbed to death last year.

MOSCOW, Idaho (WPVI) -- The house where Pennsylvania native Bryan Kohberger allegedly killed four University of Idaho students last year is set to be demolished.

However, his defense team has been given access to the home on King Road until the end of Friday. They want to take photographs and measurements as they prepare their case for trial.

Then, during the next two weeks, the University of Idaho will begin to prepare the home for demolition.

The decision to tear down the house is meant to lessen the pain of those around it who have to see the scene every day and recall the gruesome deaths.

Demolition is set to begin on December 28.

Right now, there's been no date set for Kohberger's trial to begin.