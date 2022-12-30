Idaho murders: Police bringing cleaning crew to crime scene where 4 students mysteriously murdered

House to remain crime scene as police continue to look for suspects

The home will still remain an active crime scene. However, this is just part of the process to return the property to the building managers.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Police in Moscow, Idaho, say they're sending in a cleaning crew to the house where four University of Idaho students were mysteriously murdered.

"Starting Friday morning we're going to be bringing in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a video statement Thursday. "Part of the reason we're doing that is because of the biohazards, as well as chemicals that were used during the investigation."

Moscow police said there's "no timeline for completion" of the cleaning "but the property will be returned to the property management company when finished."

Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

No suspects have been identified.

Two other roommates -- who police said are not suspects -- survived and likely slept through the murders, according to officials. The survivors were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

As police investigate, they're urging the public to come forward with information. Authorities said Thursday they've received 9,025 emailed tips, 4,575 phone tips and 6,050 digital media submissions.

"Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content," police said in a statement.

Authorities are also still looking for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to be near the victims' house around the time of the murders.

Anyone with information is asked to upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.